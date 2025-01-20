Carlo Ancelotti has decided that he will leave his role as the Real Madrid manager at the end of the season, with a report in Spain naming the favourite to replace the great Italian at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is one of the greatest managers of all time and is a Madrid legend. The 65-year-old is in his second spell in charge of Los Blancos. He won the Champions League and the Copa del Rey in his first stint at the Spanish club, and he has already led them to two LaLiga titles, two Champions League trophies and the Copa del Rey once since coming back to the club in 2021.

Madrid are in a good position to win major trophies this season too. Los Blancos are two points clear at the top of the LaLiga table and could also progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League without going through the playoffs.

However, according to Onda Cero, Ancelotti has decided that he will not continue as the Madrid manager after this season.

Even if he wins more silverware, the Italian tactician will not change his mind. Although the former Chelsea and AC Milan head coach enjoys being the Madrid manager, he believes that whatever happens between now and the end of the season, his time at the Bernabeu will be coming to an end this summer.

The report has added that despite being 65, Ancelotti does not plan on retiring after leaving Madrid and could manage in another country.

Onda Cero has also reported that Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is the favourite to take charge of Madrid after Ancelotti leaves.

Alonso guided Bayer to the Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal last season and is also a former Madrid player.

During his time as a player at the Bernabeu, Alonso, who played for Real Sociedad, Liverpool and Bayern Munich as well, won LaLiga and the Champions League once each and the Copa del Rey on two occasions.

What Xabi Alonso thinks of the Real Madrid job

While noting that Alonso is the favourite to succeed Ancelotti at Madrid, Onda Cero has claimed how the former Spain international midfielder feels about getting the big role at the Bernabeu.

The report states that those close to Alonso are not taking it for granted that he will be given the managerial role at Madrid. There is a lot of football to be played this season, and in this business, anything can happen.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti reported in November that Madrid president Florentino Perez’s top choice to replace Ancelotti was Alonso.

Sources told TEAMtalk that Alonso “believes” in Madrid’s project and is keen on taking on the challenge.

However, we understand that it is unlikely that Alonso will leave Bayer in the middle of the season, as the Spaniard is focused on seeing the campaign through with the German club.

Latest Real Madrid news: Alexander-Arnold bid, Saliba interest

While Madrid may now be preparing for the exit of Ancelotti at the end of the season, they are not stopping in trying to bring in new players.

One of the players who has been heavily linked with Madrid is Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back is out of contract at the end of the season, and Los Blancos are keen on bringing him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports in Spain have claimed that after having their first bid for Alexander-Arnold turned down, the defending Spanish and European champions are ready to make a second and improved offer for the England international right-back.

After internal meetings, Madrid have decided that to solve their right-back issues this season, they will have to try to bring Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu now instead of waiting until the end of the season.

Another defender that Madrid are interested in is Arsenal star William Saliba. The France international has established himself as one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and has caught the eye of Los Blancos.

Reports have claimed that Madrid are eyeing a move for Saliba in the summer of 2025. The Spanish giants have already been in touch with the defender’s entourage.

Saliba, though, is not thinking that far ahead, with the Arsenal defender now fully focused on helping his North London club win the Premier League title this season.

One player that Madrid could lose is Brahim Diaz, with Liverpool reportedly keen on the winger.

With Mohamed Salah out of contract at the end of the season, Liverpool are in danger of losing him as a free agent in the summer of 2025.

The Reds are looking at potential replacements, and manager Arne Slot has identified Madrid winger Diaz.

Diaz is not a regular in the Madrid starting lineup, but his quality and calibre have impressed Slot.

Liverpool reportedly believe that the chance to turn out regularly for the Reds and star for the first team would convince Diaz to swap the Bernabeu for Anfield.

