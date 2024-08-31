Carlo Ancelotti reveals delight at Real Madrid star’s decision to stay on deadline day

Carlo Ancelotti has revealed his relief that Real Madrid were able to keep a talented midfielder who was heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish giants this summer.

The reigning LaLiga champions did not make many changes to their title-winning squad although the addition of Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer was certainly headline-grabbing, to say the least.

Brazilian youngster Endrick finally arrived as well, after a deal to sign the forward was originally agreed in late 2022 but the player had to wait until he turned 18 to complete the switch.

In terms of outgoings, veteran defender Nacho was arguably the only significant departure as Ancelotti looks to secure even more Bernabeu success during his trophy-laden tenure.

One player the Italian was keen to keep was Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos, despite the fact that he hardly featured last season after an impressive 2022/23 campaign.

Even ahead of deadline day, it was believed that Ceballos leaving was on the cards but ultimately a move did not materialise and he remained at the Bernabeu.

Ancelotti hints at more Ceballos game time

And Ancelotti, for one, was happy to see the midfielder stay, as reported by AS: “He is an important player for us, it is true that he has not had the minutes he wanted or deserved, but we are happy that he has stayed with us and he will be very useful for the team.”

Ceballos staying put is certainly beneficial given Toni Kroos’ retirement over the summer, while Luka Modric will turn 39 next month and is not expected to play as regularly as he has done in the past.

That could, in turn, give the 28-year-old Spain international more opportunities to show his qualities and improve on the 27 appearances in total he made last season.

