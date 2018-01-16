Carlos Tevez in shocking admission over £650k a week China stay

Carlos Tevez has labelled his time in the Chinese Super League as “like a holiday” after returning to Boca Juniors at the end of his seven-month spell as the world’s highest-paid player.

The former Manchester City and Manchester United frontman returned to his hometown club for a third spell earlier this month, after what can only be described as a less-than-successful time overseas in China with Shanghai Shenua.

Tevez was labelled overweight and disinterested during this time in the Far East and it seems as though criticisms are more than justified after a startling admission from the forward.

He told Argentine TV station TYC Sports: “It’s fine [to be called overweight and disinterested] because I was on holiday for seven months.”

Tevez’s annual salary at Shenua would have seen him earn £34million, but after seven months, the striker decided he had made enough money to return to his boyhood club Boca Juniors.

He even admitted: “When I landed in China, I wanted to return to Boca.

“I’m content and happy here [in China]. I get to enjoy my family and live peacefully.

“I have gained in terms of family life but not from a football standpoint.

“In South America and Europe, players learn to play football when they’re kids, but not here. So technically they are not very good.

“Their football is very different. The fans treat it very differently as well. And I don’t think they are going to get to the same heights, not even in 50 years.

“It’s fine because I was on holiday for seven months.”

