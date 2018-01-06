Carlos Tevez returns to Boca as record-breaking China move ends

Carlos Tevez has returned to Boca Juniors for a third stint with his boyhood team.

The former Manchester United and Manchester City forward returns to the club after an unsuccessful spell with Shanghai Shenhua where, despite earning a reported world-record wage of £650,000 per week, the Argentine branded Chinese football as being 50 years behind Europe and South America.

The 33-year-old, who previously played for Boca between 2001-04 and 2015-16, was welcomed by a message on the club’s official Twitter account, which read: “Tevez came home! Today he joined Guillermo in Cardales and has already trained with his teammates. #VamosBoca.”

Discussing the standards in Chinese football last year, Tevez said: “Chinese players are not as naturally skilled like South American or European players.

“Like players who learned football when they were kids. They’re not good. Even in 50 years, they still won’t be able to compete.”