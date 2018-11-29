Carragher accuses Neymar of acting like a child against Liverpool

PSG superstar Neymar is in danger of being remembered for his embarrassing antics rather than his fantastic football ability, according to Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Angry Reds manager Jurgen Klopp criticised the refereeing of Polish official Szymon Marciniak for making his side look like “butchers” in their 2-1 Champions League defeat in Paris that leaves their hopes of progressing looking fragile.

And while PSG counterpart Thomas Tuchel was quick to hit back at the Reds boss, Carragher had enormous sympathy for Klopp and his players after accusing Neymar of ‘behaving like a child’ and his antics ‘leaving a sour taste’.

“It was very frustrating,” Carragher told Norwegian TV.

“Neymar is one of the best players in the world, but watching him was embarrassing.

“If he continues that through his whole career he will be remembered for that rather than the great player that he is.

“It leaves a sour taste in the mouth and I have no sympathy for the PSG players if Klopp is frustrated them, that’s understandable.

“Even Thiago Silva, the captain, was rolling around in the corner holding his face.

“PSG are a great team with great players. They don’t need to resort to these tactics.

“They should let the football do the talking.

“They should be embarrassed. I don’t understand how they can go back and speak to their family.

“The only time you see that is children in kindergarten.”

It leaves Liverpool having to beat Napoli at Anfield either 1-0 or by two clear goals to progress to the knockout stage.

“We need Anfield again and we need to create an atmosphere which is pretty special. We know that,” Klopp said.

“But Napoli is a really strong side. If we go through we deserve it, and if not then we don’t.

“We are not afraid of that, and I believe you get what you deserve. That’s it. We have to try everything.”

