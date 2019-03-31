Carragher angered by Chelsea boss Sarri’s comments on Hudson-Odoi

Jamie Carragher has expressed frustration at Maurizio Sarri’s recent comments about Chelsea and England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge with Bayern Munich and Liverpool both credited with interest.

Sarri has yet to start Hudson-Odoi in a Premier League match and the Chelsea boss recently downplayed the winger’s performance in England’s 5-1 victory over Montenegro.

Those comments angered Carragher and he feels they may be unwise given speculation over the youngster’s future at the club.

“My big problem with what Sarri said about Hudson-Odoi – and it really wound me up because I put myself in that lad’s position – was when he said ‘I only watched 20 minutes of that game and the 20 minutes I did watch, he didn’t even play that well’.

“This is a lad who is making his international debut. Why are you not watching the full game? You could argue he’s watching a load of his other Chelsea team-mates, flicking the channels, whatever.

“You don’t need to watch them. They’re all 27, 28, 29… this is a young kid. Can he handle the spotlight of playing for England?

“This is a lad I’m trying to keep at my club. So to then just dismiss this lad’s international debut, which is probably the biggest thing that’s ever happened to him as a footballer at a young age, to just dismiss it and say the 20 minutes I did watch he didn’t even play well – I could imagine people above Sarri shaking their heads and thinking, ‘Why did you say such a stupid thing in a press conference? We are trying to get this lad to sign a contract!’”