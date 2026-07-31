Carragher perplexed by record-breaking Liverpool chase for Bradley Barcola as Arsenal tipped to hijack deal

Jamie Carragher admits to being bemused by reports that Liverpool appear to be thundering towards a record-breaking deal for French winger Bradley Barcola, while fellow pundit Paul Merson is calling for an Arsenal hijack of the proposed deal.

Having lost Mohamed Salah over the summer, with the Anfield legend walking away on a free transfer after nine trophy-laden years on Merseyside, the Reds immediately moved to bolster their flanks with the £35million capture of Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

However, they remain in the market for another wide player and have already entered into talks with PSG over a deal to secure France international Barcola.

Liverpool turned to Barcola after missing out on Real Madrid-bound Yan Diomande, although they are facing the prospect of having to fork out a record €170m (£146m, $195m) to land the 23-year-old.

But former Liverpool defender Carragher has revealed his reservations about the move on X, given the club’s lack of options on the right, with Barcola more accustomed to operating on the opposite flank.

In response to a Sky Sports tweet posing the question, “Is Bradley Barcola the player to replace Mo Salah at Liverpool?”, Carragher said: “No he plays on the opposite flank!

“Liverpool currently have three players who could play from the left in Rio [Ngumoha]/[Cody] Gakpo/[Florian] Wirtz & no one who plays from the right.”

He later added: “Forgot [Victor] Munoz as well!!!!!!”

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Arsenal also in the mix for Barcola

While, Barcola’s future has been the subject of intense speculation throughout the course of the summer, it’s understood that reigning Premier League champions Arsenal are also rivalling Liverpool for the attacker.

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior had been placed at the top of Arsenal’s shortlist of attacking targets, with Mikel Arteta reported to be ‘absolutely smitten’ at the prospect of snapping up the Brazilian.

However, it looks as if that speculation was all part of a ploy to earn Vinicius a new contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is now close to being signed off.

And, given the likelihood of Arsenal now missing out on the Real star, Gunners legend Merson has called on them to switch their gaze to Barcola instead.

“If Arsenal don’t get Vinicius, then they have to get Bradley Barcola,” Merson wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“They have to get a left winger in, especially now Leandro Trossard has left. They left themselves very short in that position.

“And if Arsenal don’t get Vinicius or Barcola, then it’s a major worry.

“For them to let Trossard go is not good business in my opinion – not for what you’re selling.

“He went for literally nothing. I can’t believe that half the Premier League weren’t after Trossard. He played in all the big games for Arsenal last season and he’s a brilliant footballer.

“There are a lot of good players but not a lot of good footballers out there. He came under that second category.”

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