Carragher can’t resist sly dig at Ten Hag, Man Utd after Liverpool FA Cup exit; two Reds stars come under fire

Jamie Carragher was not taking Liverpool’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United too graciously after making a dig at the future of Erik ten Hag and with two Reds stars earning criticism for their extra-time defeat at Old Trafford.

The Merseysiders went into the game at their rivals with hopes burning bright of beating their old enemies and ending Ten Hag’s trophy chances for another season. And after leading both 2-1 before the end of the 90 and then 3-2 at half-time in extra-time, Liverpool certainly put themselves in a strong position to win the game.

However, a cup classic of the ages saw Manchester United refusing to accept defeat and a remarkable turnaround in the second period of extra time saw Liverpool dumped out 4-3 and the Red Devils going on to book a semi-final place against Coventry at Wembley.

The loss means Liverpool will not get another stop off at Wembley as part of the Jurgen Klopp farewell tour and as the countdown begins on his exit as Reds manager.

Gor United, though, and especially knowing that Championship side Coventry lie in wait in the battle to reach the FA Cup final, the win is a hugely-significant one over the future of Ten Hag.

The Dutchman has come under serious fire this season for United’s inconsistencies and, amid talk of the sack, speculation has arisen on whom United could draft in as his replacement.

Yet for all his apparent incompentancies, United now look well placed to reach a second successive FA Cup final and potentially even still qualifying for the Champions League again, with fifth likely to grab a place in an expanded format next season.

Understandably, all associated with the Red Devils were buzzing at that success, with Rio Ferdinand expressing his delight at the comeback on social media.

However, an unhappy Carragher could not resist a sly dig at United’s expense and over the future of Ten Hag in reply to Ferdinand’s post.

Replying to a tweet from Ferdinand celebrating his United progressing past Liverpool and into the FA Cup semi-finals, Carragher posted:

“Relax [laughing emoji].

“Man City will beat you comfortably in the final & [Erik ten Hag] will still be in charge next season. It’s not the win you think it is!!”

Carragher had earlier hit out at Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo for his performance at Old Trafford and felt the Dutch forward was too relaxed in his approach to the game.

“Gakpo plays like the game is in slow motion.

“Unbelievable game & it’s a great result for Man United but Liverpool only have themselves to blame.

“Scored three and still the attacking players were all very poor. Can’t complain too much as they’ve been amazing all season.”

Ian Wright points finger at Darwin Nunez for big Liverpool mistake

Gakpo was not the only Liverpool attacker to come under fire with Ian Wright calling out Darwin Nunez for his role in United’s equaliser to make it 3-3.

“You have to look at Darwin Nunez there,’ Wright said when watching back Marcus Rashford’s equalising goal in extra time and lamenting the part Nunez played in giving the ball away cheaply to Scott McTominay in the build-up.

“What are you doing there? The thing is, he’s got the capability to play it to the left-back. You don’t put it back into that area. You just don’t do that.”

Quizzed about Amad Diallo’s winner, Wright added: “You could tell Amad has got everything out of it. It’s not a clean strike but it’s perfect.”

