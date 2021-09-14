Jamie Carragher has admitted that he has changed his mind over who he prefers between Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in Liverpool’s attack.

The Egypt and Senegal internationals, respectively, have proved fantastic signings for the Reds. Following both their arrivals under manager Jurgen Klopp, they have had crucial roles in Liverpool’s recent success.

As well as silverware, though, Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal against Leeds on Sunday. While some came for Chelsea, most of them came for Liverpool.

Mane is not far behind his fellow forward. He has 99 Liverpool goals and 97 in the Premier League. Although, he had a fantastic spell at Southampton before moving to Anfield.

Carragher has previously hailed Mane as the forward he thinks is most influential at Liverpool. On Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Gary Neville reminded his fellow pundit of his original comments.

However, Carragher said amid Salah’s contract uncertainty: “Yeah, I think what I meant by that is you have your favourite player.

“Salah always scored more goals than Mane, he was always the goalscorer. What I’m saying is, you have your favourite player don’t you?”

After Neville pressed Carragher again, the latter said: “Yeah, I’ve changed my mind. He deserves to be one of the highest paid players in the league because he is one of the best players in the league.

“You see some of the revenue that some of the players are getting and good luck to them.

“He [Salah] deserves that and hopefully it gets sorted as I think he still has another three or four years in him.”

Mane’s contract also expires in the summer of 2023. However, Salah’s future has had more of the spotlight because he flirted with Real Madrid and Barcelona last season.

Liverpool have already resolved a host of stars’ futures. Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho are among those to have signed new contracts over the summer.

Pundit blasts Liverpool star’s critics

Meanwhile, Jamie Redknapp has insisted that Thiago Alcantara deserves more plaudits for his role in Liverpool’s midfield.

The Spain international has enjoyed a strong start to the season, impressing at Elland Road. However, he struggled last term amid injuries forcing a lack of stability in midfield.

Now that Van Dijk and Fabinho have assumed their normal roles again, so too has Thiago.

According to Redknapp, not enough spectators appreciate the role the 30-year-old plays at Liverpool.