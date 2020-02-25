Carragher claims Liverpool fans underappreciate ‘world class’ star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Reds forward Mo Salah is underappreciated by the club’s own supporters.

Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer in the Premier League with 15 goals this season, and was on target again in the comeback win over West Ham on Monday night.

But Carragher feels the Egypt winger is sometimes overlooked by the Reds faithful, telling Monday Night Football: “I think Mo Salah is seen as world class by those on the outside but with Liverpool fans I think he is a little bit underappreciated.

“Certainly going from that first season to what he is doing now, there has been a bit of a dip. But he was never going to score another 47 goals in a season.

“Speaking to Liverpool fans and looking at social media, I think Liverpool have got six world-class players. I think they have the goalkeeper, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Salah.

“I think if you asked Liverpool fans whether they would take big money for the other five, they would all say no, no matter what the money.

“There is no way they would sell Alisson or Van Dijk. But if you offered them £130m for Salah, they would think about it.

“That is why I say he is underappreciated.”

Carragher has also identified two reasons why Salah’s reputation among Liverpool supporters might not be as high as his goal record deserves it to be.

“He is a wide forward who plays narrow which means he is constantly marked when he receives the ball,” added Carragher. “He almost marks himself in a way.

“But he is not as strong as Mane and he is not as clever as Firmino when the ball comes in to him. So he does lose the ball a lot in situations like that. It can be frustrating watching Salah.

“There is also no doubt that there is a selfish side to him. We saw that come out with Mane earlier in the season. When Salah is in position all he is thinking is whether he can score.

“At times, that’s a frustration.”

But Carragher believes that such frustrations must be overlooked because of the bigger picture and Salah’s overall importance to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

He added: “I played with wide players at Anfield who would never score a goal. They would go through a season and score one goal because they were obsessed with getting chalk on their boots, getting side on against the full-back and running at them.

“Salah is going to lose the ball but he is also going to score goals.

“Salah gets a lot of assists too. Only Lionel Messi has more goals and assists than Salah in Europe’s top five leagues since he joined Liverpool.

“The big thing I like about him is that he is never injured. You see Liverpool play and he is there week in and week out. Ninety-seven appearances out of 102 (now 98 out of 103).

“If you look at minutes per goal, there might be others. But if I am a manager I want someone who is playing week in and week out, never misses a game and delivers.”