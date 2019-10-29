Carragher claims Tottenham ace is ‘not good enough’ for Real Madrid

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen is “not good enough” to play for Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher.

Real Madrid have remained firm favourites to sign the Dane, either in a cut-price January deal or on a free next summer, despite reported interest from Manchester United, PSG and Juventus.

However, former Liverpool defender Carragher does not believe that Eriksen, 27, has the ability to “make any of them better” teams.

“Eriksen for me is a really good player for Tottenham, but he keeps getting talked about as this player who could play for Real Madrid. He’s not good enough,” Carragher told Sky Sports.

“If he’s that good, he’s got a year to go in his contract, you’d pay money for him. People keep saying maybe on a free transfer… you’d have anyone on a free transfer.

“This summer he wanted to go, he made it known, he said it publicly, and no one came in for him. I think Eriksen has been fantastic for Spurs but he’s not better than Spurs. He might go to PSG, he might go to another club, but he won’t make any of them better.”

