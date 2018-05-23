Carragher convinced by Henderson after Suarez spat
Jamie Carragher says he knew Jordan Henderson was destined for big things at Liverpool when he clashed with Luis Suarez in training.
Carragher was a team-mate of England midfielder Henderson’s between 2011 and 2013 and he has revealed he knew the former Sunderland man “had something” when he refused to back down in a spat with Reds kingpin Suarez.
Henderson, who looks all set to skipper Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev against Real Madrid, was a “very intense character”, according to 40-year-old Carragher.
“Jordan cost Liverpool £20 million when he came from Sunderland in 2011, and Kenny Dalglish, the manager at the time, wanted to find a place for him in the team, and he initially played a lot of games on the right of midfield,” Carragher told ESPN FC.
“It took him time to find his feet. He could be a very intense character back then who would get frustrated and emotional at times, but I remember him having spat with Luis Suarez in training one day and I just thought: ‘Do you know what? He has something.’
“They didn’t come to blows or anything like that, but Jordan and Luis clashed over something and exchanged words, but Jordan stood up to him.
“That’s not easy as a young player, especially with Luis being one of the older, established pros, but it showed Jordan’s determination, and a lot of us, myself included, wanted him to do well because he was so enthusiastic and clearly hungry to succeed.”