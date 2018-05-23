Carragher convinced by Henderson after Suarez spat

Jamie Carragher says he knew Jordan Henderson was destined for big things at Liverpool when he clashed with Luis Suarez in training.

Carragher was a team-mate of England midfielder Henderson’s between 2011 and 2013 and he has revealed he knew the former Sunderland man “had something” when he refused to back down in a spat with Reds kingpin Suarez.

Henderson, who looks all set to skipper Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final in Kiev against Real Madrid, was a “very intense character”, according to 40-year-old Carragher.

“Jordan cost Liverpool £20 million when he came from Sunderland in 2011, and Kenny Dalglish, the manager at the time, wanted to find a place for him in the team, and he initially played a lot of games on the right of midfield,” Carragher told ESPN FC.