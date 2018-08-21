Carragher describes Liverpool star as ‘the best’ in his position

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher poured praise on Reds centre-half Virgil van Dijk after the Monday night win over Crystal Palace.

Van Dijk was outstanding again as Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a hard fought 2-0 victory at Selhurst Park.

The Reds kept their second clean sheet in as many games with a commanding display from the Dutchman that also left Reds boss Jurgen Klopp purring.

And Carragher admitted that he did not realise just how good the former Southampton star actually is.

He told Sky Sports: “I knew Van Dijk was a good player, but he is better than what I thought.

“We’ve always said Liverpool can’t win the Premier League because of their defence, but now they have Van Dijk, who I think is the best centre back in the Premier League.

“I can’t think of a defender off the top of my head that is better. He’s the man to step into the positon Vincent Kompany has had over the last four seasons as that leader and colossus.

“They are very similar as players – there is nothing they lack. When Kompany was at his best three years ago, I didn’t think there was a centre-back that was better than him.

“Over the next three or four years, if Liverpool could win a league or a Champions League, I think Van Dijk has the potential to actually go down alongside Alan Hansen if we’re talking about Liverpool’s best ever teams – that’s how good he is and how good he can become.

“If Liverpool under Klopp win something big, and Van Dijk is at the centre of it, he should be disappointed if he’s not alongside Hansen when people talk about the great Liverpool centre-backs.

“There isn’t another centre-back that ticks almost every boxes in terms of presence, pace, strength and ability on the ball.

“Normally a player has a couple of those, they are lacking somewhere else and their defensive partner will cover some of those areas. Van Dijk has all of them at the moment.

“Players and leaders like him have to be the ones that take Liverpool to something big. That’s when you’ll be remembered, when you win something big.”

