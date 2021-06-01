Jamie Carragher says that there is no one “more qualified” than ex-Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez to step in as Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton successor.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager after Ancelotti’s shock move to Real Madrid on Tuesday. The 61-year-old looked settled on Merseyside and had discussed this summer’s transfer plans. He also promised earlier this year to stick around to usher Everton into their new stadium.

However, amid Zinedine Zidane’s departure from Real Madrid, Los Blancos have snapped Ancelotti up.

As such, the Toffees’ search for managerial stability goes on; before Ancelotti, Ronald Koeman and Marco Silva also left without truly stamping their mark on Goodison Park.

Nevertheless, Carragher feels that Spaniard Benitez would be a perfect replacement. The former Madrid boss won the Champions League and FA Cup with Liverpool between 2004 and 2010.

“As Carlo Ancelotti returns to Real Madrid, Everton owner Farhad Moshiri will be wondering when he will next get the chance to appoint a former Real Madrid manager and Champions League winner with Premier League experience,” the pundit wrote in the Daily Telegraph.

“How about immediately? Of the names instantly linked with Everton as the Ancelotti news broke, who is more qualified than my former Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez?

“Rafa is available, settled in the area and I am sure he is ready if Moshiri is prepared to consider one of the more shocking managerial appointments in Merseyside football history.”

Carragher added that appointing Benitez would follow a similar trend in the way Ancelotti got the Everton job.

As well as winning silverware with Liverpool, Benitez won the Europa League with Chelsea. He also steered Newcastle back into the Premier League after relegation.

Carragher backs Benitez for Everton

“At the very least, Benitez should be under consideration as Moshiri begins yet another managerial quest,” Carragher added.

“Not for the first time, before the owner decides the right candidate, he has to be clear of the football direction he wants to take.

“With Ancelotti, Everton pursued the tried-and-tested, proven experienced manager and stellar name. If that is what Moshiri still wants, Benitez is an obvious candidate.”

Whoever Everton appoint, the Toffees face a big summer transfer window ahead of next season.

