Carragher explains what problem was after Liverpool defeat

Jamie Carragher has defended Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a fringe side in last night’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat to Wolves.

Klopp’s men lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after he made nine changes and gave debuts to three teenagers.

His side, who were hampered when Dejan Lovren went off injured early on, produced a limp display, but former Liverpool man Carragher believes it was the right call for Klopp to rotate his squad with the Premier League and Champions League in mind.

“I have no problem with the LFC selection from JK and would rather we had won but, we have the best chance we’ve had in years of winning the PL & it may be yrs before we’re in this position again,” posted Carragher on Twitter.

Carragher pointed out that all the “top” teams made changes and that Klopp’s Liverpool XI were undone by the quality of the opposition, who were at full strength, and who have “taken points” from all the big guns this season.

Klopp, who had nothing but warm words for the club’s young stars after the match, outlined he was forced into most of his changes and insisted he did not disrespect the FA Cup.

He said: “I’m not sure what you all would have said if our centre-half situation (from the start) was Fabinho and Ki-Jana, probably a few smart people would have told me I don’t respect the competition.

“It doesn’t make sense to bring a 16-year-old boy from the start but he came on and did well.

“I changed a lot because we have to, not because I wanted to.”