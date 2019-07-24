Jamie Carragher has implored Liverpool to re-sign Philippe Coutinho this summer – and give their side that “creative spark” back.

Coutinho quit the Reds in January 2018 to join Barcelona in a deal worth up to £142m, but the Brazil playmaker has struggled to make an impact at the Nou Camp and has been linked with numerous transfers this summer with Manchester United and PSG seemingly among his suitors.

The Brazilian has also been the subject of reported interest from Liverpool after Barcelona stuck a modest £88m price tag on his head, though his agent Kia Joorabchian, has been quick to insist his client only sees a future at the Nou Camp.

“I don’t know about those stories.

“Bartomeu was very clear with me, saying he doesn’t want the player to leave and he has a future there.

“They made a tremendous effort to bring him over, he is Barcelona’s most expensive signing in history and the second or third most expensive signing in the world.

“He had an amazing Copa America, he was rated in the team of the Copa America, he won the Copa America with Brazil and he’s won three trophies since he’s been at Barcelona in the last two years – so he’s had a great time there.

“As things happen in football, sometimes players feel a bit uncomfortable about somewhere, sometimes it’s the clubs that just don’t quite fit.

“If that happens obviously we’ll decide what’s best for Philippe, but at the moment we’re being told that’s not happening, it’s fine.”

But speaking to Pundit Arena, Carragher still believes Jurgen Klopp’s side could do with a touch of magic adding to their ranks, saying: “I still think they could add a creative player. They tried to sign one last season in Nabil Fekir, he’s actually gone this summer for a lot cheaper.”

When pressed further, Carragher continued: “I’d love to see Liverpool bring back Coutinho back if that was possible in any way. I just think that would be a great addition.”

Coutinho himself says he remains in the dark about his future with Barcelona.

“I have a contract with Barcelona,” he told AS last month.

“It was always my will to succeed in this club, but now I am totally concentrated here (with Brazil).

“Many things that come out in the media are simply not true but as for my future we do not know what is going to happen, that is the truth.”

Coutinho made 34 appearances but only 22 starts, scoring five goals, as Barca won LaLiga last season.

