Jamie Carragher believes that Aston Villa cannot continue with two top-quality strikers in their squad and favours a sale for Jhon Duran, who is being targeted by both Arsenal and Chelsea.

The Colombian has enjoyed a breakout season in the Premier League, earning himself a reputation as a ‘super sub’ and a clinical finisher after his 12 goals in 29 games.

His quality of finishing has been heavily praised as he has proven to be more than capable of producing one-touch finishes at will as well as outlandish strikes from distance – with his goals against Everton and Bayern Munich both standout moments.

And yet, he sits behind star striker Ollie Watkins in the pecking order, starting just four times in the league and averaging just 36 minutes per appearance.

Watkins has 80 goals and 34 assists in 200 games for the club after signing from Brentford and has developed into one of the league’s best forwards.

Unai Emery has rarely started them together and in the 35 games in which they’ve been on the pitch together, they have managed just eight goals.

Carragher talks up Duran ‘exit’

Carragher spoke about Duran during the Sky Sports coverage of the Premier League on Sunday, claiming that it would be best for all parties if he left the club.

“I’d sell Jhon Duran,” he began. “It probably goes against the grain of what most football clubs would do because normally in that situation you would sell the older one.

“But I would probably try and get an extra £10million. People always talk about big squads – some players just want to know when they’re playing.

“I don’t think you’re getting the best out of Ollie Watkins knowing that Jhon Duran is going to come on with 15-20 minutes every game. But he has to bring him on with 15-20 minutes to go because he’s going to be unhappy.

“I just think sometimes you have players who are almost too good in the same position and one player needs to know he’s the man and I think that’s Ollie Watkins. And I think you could get good money for Duran.

“Villa fans may say he’s a great young striker but I just think the dynamic isn’t going to work, they can’t play together. Get your £50-60million and reinvest it into the squad.”

Transfer interest from Arsenal, Chelsea

West Ham United saw a £57million bid rejected earlier this month but both Arsenal and Chelsea are in the market for a striker to bolster their frontline.

Arsenal more so, given that Kai Havertz is their only fit option in that position – and it can be argued that he isn’t a natural number nine as well.

Whereas Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson has seen his form drop off considerably from the earlier part of this season.

One report from talkSPORT has claimed Villa want at least £85million for the 21-year-old, which is certainly an eye-catching fee.

