Carragher gives strong response to criticism of Mo Salah commentary

Jamie Carragher has said that he won’t apologise for his commentary following Liverpool’s dramatic injury-time winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Carragher shouted “Mo Salah, you little dancer” after the Egyptian’s header was palmed into the feet of Toby Alderweireld and in to send Liverpool two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The commentator’s comments were met with mixed reaction on Twitter, with some fans calling the former Liverpool defender out for his words.

Call me old-fashioned, but having a pundit who played for and loves a club unconditionally, on commentary, celebrating that club’s goal, as Jamie Carragher just did for Liverpool (‘Mo Salah, you little dancer!’), doesn’t work for me. — David Law (@DavidLawTennis) March 31, 2019

I'm all for passion if it's appropriate. E.g Neville for Torres' goal in Champions League, its a UK based broadcaster celebrating a British club winning in Europe. However this is completely unprofessional from Carragher who is employed as a Premier League pundit, not a @LFC fan. https://t.co/HMVFhY4EfU — Tom Young (@TomYoungSJ) March 31, 2019

Well someone thinks this was acceptable from Carragher.

It isn’t.

Celebrate off-mic to your hearts content, but you’re on national TV, not getting tanked in The Arkles! 🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/ItE2F4Mb1p — Mike Peters (@djmikepeters) March 31, 2019

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, however, Carragher defended his commentary and said he wasn’t sorry for his words.

“I don’t apologise. I’m a massive Liverpool fan and I’m desperate for them to win the league,” the ex-centre back said. “Liverpool didn’t play well and were lucky. Sometimes in competitions, you start to think ‘is our name on it’ as Liverpool have had luck today.

“You go back to the Merseyside derby with the (Divock) Origi goal. It was Tottenham that looked more likely to win in the second half but it’s been one of those days for Liverpool. As a player, you’d be bouncing into that dressing room at Melwood but they’ll know they’d have to improve.

“Again, Liverpool weren’t at their best. But Jurgen Klopp called it before the game about how the nerves will play a part at different times. He said that this is the time to enjoy it.

“I can’t say many Liverpudlians were enjoying this. History tells you that to win a title, you have to score late winning goals, and Liverpool have done it so often this season.”

Liverpool’s next game is away to Southampton on Friday, one of a few fixtures that Gary Neville thinks will be tough for Jurgen Klopp’s side.