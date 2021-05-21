Jamie Carragher agrees with Liverpool’s stance on Harry Kane, despite suggesting the Tottenham striker would be perfect for Jurgen Klopp.

Reports on Friday have claimed that Kane is leaning towards a move to Manchester City. What’s more the Premier League champions are ready to blow their rivals out of the water to get the England man on board, says the Daily Star. Sky Sports this week leaked that Kane was actively looking to leave the club this summer.

That story was confirmed when Sky pundit Gary Neville, in an episode of The Overlap Podcast, asked if Kane’s career was at a crossroads.

Kane said: “I think so. I think it’s definitely a conversation to be had with the club.

“Yeah, I want to be playing in the biggest games, the biggest moments…

“I hope that we can have that conversation.”

Barcelona are reported to have expressed an interest in Kane too. They were strongly mentioned as possibilities earlier this year when the subject of Kane moving on first materialised.

However, with finances tight at Barcelona, they are instead set to focus on the free-transfer capture of Sergio Aguero instead.

And, according to Spanish journalist Alvaro Montero, speaking to Sky Sports, Barcelona believe Kane has already picked his next club.

“After asking, I believe that Harry Kane is not the priority number one of Barcelona,” he explained.

“Once you ask inside the club, the feeling inside Barcelona is that Harry Kane is going to stay in the Premier League.

“Here in Spain, we are talking about Manchester City as the next team.”

Manchester United and Chelsea are also understood to be interested in Kane, who is set to lead England at the Euros next month.

One team who have not been mentioned, until Friday, are Liverpool.

Harry Redknapp believes Kane would be a brilliant fit for Klopp and Carragher agrees, although he says Liverpool’s owners FSG will not pursue Kane.

Carragher wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “Under more appealing circumstances, Kane could slot effortlessly into the Liverpool team, ideally suited to a front three where he could play the dual role he has mastered as a slightly deeper centre-forward who still scores as prolifically as a traditional number nine.

“Kane is exactly what Liverpool have lacked upfront this season. And would comfortably make the adjustment working under Jurgen Klopp having excelled under Mauricio Pochettino.

“If Klopp thought a move was possible he would obviously be interested. Who wouldn’t be?

“But the fact Liverpool will not pursue the England striker underlines Kane’s problem as he looks for the right club to fulfil his ambitions.

“Brilliant though he is, Liverpool’s stance is correct. For many reasons, such an expensive transfer makes no sense.”

Kane mistake

Former Liverpool defender Carragher believes Kane made a huge mistake by signing a six-year contract in 2018 ahead of the World Cup.

“Every top manager in Europe wants him in their side. But his options are limited to a couple of clubs who won’t be priced out. He is responsible for that because of his strange decision to sign a six year contract after the last World Cup in 2018,” added Carragher.

“He should never have committed for so long. A three or four year extension then would have left him in a much healthier negotiating position now.

“Instead, Kane still has three years left on his deal. He may be stuck.

“Whenever I hear a reference to a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ between a player and his club – the suggestion being Spurs will do the ‘honourable’ thing and let their best player go – there is a temptation to laugh out loud.

“If there is no legally binding obligation to sell, forget that being a factor in chairman Daniel Levy’s discussions.”

