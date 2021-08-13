Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will seal one more new transfer this summer, but two signings will be a stretch for his former club.

The Reds headed into the summer transfer window with a number of clear tasks for manager Jurgen Klopp. A new defender was a priority following last season’s hefty injury list at the back. As such, Ibrahima Konate has bolstered the Anfield ranks and has impressed his team-mates in pre-season.

Meanwhile, some pundits have called for a new midfielder. Georginio Wijnaldum left after failing to get a new contract, but he was an almost ever-present. Further forward, links have emerged with Wolves’ Adama Traore and West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

But overarching the potential of further new signings is the need to offload players. Xherdan Shaqiri is reportedly closing in on a cut-price move to Lyon. Divock Origi could also leave before the end of August.

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, former Liverpool centre-back Carragher insisted his belief that one new signing will arrive. However, he questioned whether that would be enough to please the fanbase.

“I think something will happen,” the pundit said. “I’m not sure it will be exactly what people want in terms of it being an attacking player AND a midfield player, but it will be one of those.

“We have to remember where the club are at financially because of the pandemic, and they’ve also given a lot of new contracts out, which will be a massive outlay.

“I’d expect one more to come in. But there’s no doubt Liverpool have a large group of players that has to be chipped away at.”

Liverpool operate a policy of spending what they earn. As a result, outgoings will prove crucial.

The Reds have already sold Liam Millar, Taiwo Awoniyi, Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic this summer.

Carragher backs Liverpool transfer policy

“You can see how big the squad is by the fact Divock Origi, who scored in a Champions League final for the club, couldn’t get in the starting line-up in the last two friendlies,” Carragher added.

“Am I surprised there haven’t been more incomings? I think we are at the stage now where we trust the operation of Liverpool under FSG [Fenway Sports Group], [sporting director] Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp.”

As for who could step into the midfield, Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez has been linked.

Furthermore, Brighton’s Yves Bissouma is reportedly a target.