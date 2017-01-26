Carragher: Liverpool deal won’t prevent Coutinho joining Barcelona

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool will still lose star player Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona, despite the Brazilian’s new contract at Anfield.

The Brazilian playmaker on Wednesday signed a new five-year deal to keep him at the club until 2022 and on reported wages of £200,000 a week.

However, despite the new deal not having a transfer release clause, Carragher still thinks Liverpool will be powerless to prevent Coutinho moving to the Nou Camp when Barcelona do eventually come knocking.

Carragher insists that, like almost every player in the world, the allure of joining either of the Spanish giants will prove too strong, should either come knocking.

“We’ve had plenty of players in the past Liverpool who have signed big contracts then moved on,” Carragher said on Sky Sports ahead of Liverpool’s EFL Cup semi-final second-leg against Southampton.

“If Coutinho wasn’t happy he wouldn’t sign a contract. We hear there’s no release clause which again doesn’t mean everything.

“Liverpool are no different to every other club in world football besides two. If Barcelona or Real Madrid come for one of your players and pay what you want, they’re going, because 99 per cent of players want to play for those two clubs.

“If that happens, it means, if they’re unbelievable for Liverpool, then you have to thank him, as we did with Luis Suarez.”