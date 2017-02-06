Carragher: Liverpool must buy new keeper to progress

Jamie Carragher has urged Liverpool to sign a new goalkeeper this summer if they want to progress as a club.

The Sky Sports pundit doesn’t think either Loris Karius or Simon Mignolet have what it takes to steer the Reds towards trophy success or a return to the Champions League if they persist with either custodian.

Carragher, talking to the Liverpool Echo, was speaking after two blunders in two games saw the Reds only take one point from matches at home to Chelsea and away at Hull.

After the game Carragher claimed that Klopp’s Reds would never be successful if they persisted with former Sunderland keeper Mignolet.

He said: “Simon Mignolet showed again today why Liverpool need to sign a goalkeeper.

“He is not decisive enough.

“Liverpool will do nothing, try to win trophies and get Champions League places in the coming years with the goalkeepers they have.”

Carragher was also furious with the manner of the defeat in Humberside, and believes that the Reds are now too easy to play against having seen them win just one of their 10 games this calendar year.

“It’s not rocket science now how you beat Liverpool,” he added. “I think every manager in the league except the top five will employ Hull’s tactics against Liverpool.

“They are too easy to beat.

“There’s things in this Liverpool team that at times you kid yourself that it’s ok. Lucas at centre back and Milner left-back.

“If the form Liverpool are in continues in the next few weeks the chances of top four will be gone very quickly.

“If you look at the bench it looks stronger than the last few weeks but the manager’s waited too long to make a change recently.”