Carragher makes case why star will go down in Liverpool history

Jamie Carragher has piled the plaudits on Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian struck his 24th goal of an unbelievable debut season at Liverpool.

Salah has made a major impact at Anfield following a £36.9million deal from Roma in the summer – and the Sky Sports pundit says he can think of fewer players who have done so much, so soon for the Reds.

“The start Salah’s made, I can’t actually think of a Liverpool signing who’s ever in the history of the club made a better start,” he claimed.

“Luis Suarez may be a better signing all in all over three or four years, but in terms of the actual start, as soon as you come into the club.

“John Barnes when he came in the late 80s he was fantastic as soon as he came in.

“I can’t think of too many others who have made the impact.”

Want news and features on the Reds on your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Liverpool page.