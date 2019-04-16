Carragher makes legend comparison involving €150m Liverpool winger

Jamie Carragher has claimed that Sadio Mane is more important to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah, after both scored in the Reds’ win over Chelsea.

Mane opened the scoring with a header, before Salah scored a goal of the season contender with a rocket from outside the box moments later.

With Salah on 19 goals and Mane on 18 for the season, both have been pivotal in Liverpool’s title challenge. However, Carragher is convinced that the Reds would miss Mane more if he was to be removed from the team.