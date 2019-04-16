Carragher makes legend comparison involving €150m Liverpool winger
Jamie Carragher has claimed that Sadio Mane is more important to Liverpool than Mohamed Salah, after both scored in the Reds’ win over Chelsea.
Mane opened the scoring with a header, before Salah scored a goal of the season contender with a rocket from outside the box moments later.
With Salah on 19 goals and Mane on 18 for the season, both have been pivotal in Liverpool’s title challenge. However, Carragher is convinced that the Reds would miss Mane more if he was to be removed from the team.
“They’ve got the same amount of goals,” explained the former Reds defender on Sky Sports. “I’m a massive fan of Mane. People talk about Jurgen Klopp and the signing of Salah, unbelievable… Van Dijk.
“Mane’s the one that got Liverpool back. He was Klopp’s first big signing, £30m. He was the first signing that got Liverpool back into the top four, the next season was Champions League final, this one is challenging for the title so he’s the one that’s been there from the very start.
“If Liverpool or City win the league, a lot of it will be down to the wide players. When we challenged Manchester United in 2009 we didn’t have that wide player. Go through history at the teams who have won a title and the wide players stand out massively.
“I’d go as far as to say if we had Sadio Mane in that team in 2009 we would have possibly won the league, that was the only thing that was really lacking.
“I think sometimes he goes under the radar. They’ve got Salah, Van Dijk at the back, the goalkeeper. Liverpool are going for their first title in 30 years and he’s the best wide player they’ve had in 30 years.
“You have to go back to John Barnes since Liverpool have had a player like that and that’s massive company because I think John Barnes is in the five or six best players to ever play for Liverpool.”
Mane’s form has not gone unnoticed on the continent, with Real Madrid reportedly ready to test Liverpool’s resolve with a €150m bid for the Senegal international. He is under contract at Anfield until 2023.