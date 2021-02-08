Carragher aims barbed Man Utd title jibe; claims Solskjaer has had his fun

Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United have all-but “talked themselves out” of the title race and are now just happy to be in the mix.

Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has faced continued criticism since his appointment about his team’s progression.

What’s more, several runs of poor results have led to questions over the Norwegian’s future. Those questions have died down in recent months, with United’s 13-match unbeaten run sending them top of the table.

However, after winning only one of their last four matches, United sit five points adrift of leaders Manchester City. Indeed, City have won 10 straight Premier League games and have a match in hand.

Solskjaer said after Saturday’s 3-3 draw with Everton that his side were never title contenders. According to Carragher, though, the fact that they sat top for some time has proved enough for the manager.

“I think Man Utd have bottled it now they’ve got there, they’ve almost talked themselves out of it,” the pundit said on Sky Sports.

“I think it’s only Liverpool who can stop [Man City] – I don’t think Man United fancy it.

“Listening to the comments of the Manchester United manager… Man Utd just seem happy to be involved – I cannot believe it.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wipes away Man Utd title claims Following their draw with Everton, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United shouldn't be considered as title contenders.

United‘s 13-match unbeaten run came to an end with the 2-1 defeat to bottom club Sheffield United.

After a 0-0 draw with Arsenal, the Red Devils looked to have bounced back with the 9-0 win over Southampton.

However, after leading twice against Everton, they ended up squandering their advantage on both occasions.

Redknapp joins Carragher in questioning Solskjaer

Jamie Redknapp is another pundit who has called Solskjaer out for his claim about United’s title chances.

The former midfielder said that this season, which has proved unique in several ways, is a chance for a team like United to make a charge for the title.

As such, he called Solskjaer’s comments surprising.

