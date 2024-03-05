Arsenal have the air of a side who are on the march and have the momentum to win the Premier League title, according to Jamie Carragher, who has explained why he thinks Mikel Arteta’s side can pip Liverpool and Manchester City to the crown.

The Gunners have gone 20 long years since their last title triumph in the 2003/04 season and the halcyon days of Arsene Wenger. And having come so close last time around under Arteta, Arsenal certainly have the bit between their teeth to go one better this time around.

Standing in their way of course are arguably the Premier League’s two strongest sides of the last eight to 10 years in Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Merseysiders are looking to win their second ever Premier League crown under Jurgen Klopp and ensuring his final season in charge ends on the highest possible note.

City, meanwhile, are looking to become the first team in Premier League history to win the title for four successive seasons and, in the process, underlining Pep Guardiola’s reputation as one of the greatest managers in history.

Nonetheless, Arsenal have shown in recent games why they are up for the fight, recording a 6-0 win at Sheffield United to become the first side in Premier League history to score five or more in three successive away games.

And following a 6-0 win at West Ham and a 5-0 triumph at Burnley, the Gunners have given their goal difference a serious boost, which could become significant come the end of the season.

That puts Arsenal to within two points of leaders Liverpool, but also significantly means they now have the best goal difference courtesy of both the best attack in the Premier League and the best defence.

Odegaard hails Gunners spirit in seeing off Sheffield Utd

The tone at Bramall Lane was set by skipper Martin Odegaard, who opened the scoring after just five minutes.

After the game, he hailed his teammates’ determination to secure the points so quickly, with Arsenal going in 5-0 up at half-time and allowing Arteta to rest some key players.

“We know it is a tough place to come so we have done really good from the start, we took control of the game, we know what their game is about, they want to play a lot of direct football, and we had to be ready for that,” he told Sky Sports after the game.

“And then when we had the ball, we were in a good mood today and we created a lot, we scored the goals early on and kept on going from there and in the end it was a solid and nice performance.

“We wanted to keep the momentum going, we’ve had some good games now in the league and we wanted to keep it up, we always want to start strong, especially at places like this where it can be a bit tricky if you do not start well and today we did and we did not stop from there.”

Carragher explains why Arsenal can win Premier League title

While Odegaard stopped short of talking up their title chances, using the old one game at a time mantra, their title prospects have been talked up by Liverpool great Carragher, who feels the Gunners now have the bit between their teeth and have the look and the feel of champions-elect right now.

Speaking to Sky Sports and explaining why he has changed his tune about Arsenal, he stated: “At times, at the start of the season, I doubted whether Arsenal could win the league because of the lack of goals.

“Yes, they have started scoring goals, but if you have a problem scoring to that, another solution to that is to be better defensively, and that is what they are.

“I think right now, when I watch Arsenal, I think they are the best team defensively, not just in this country, but in Europe right now.

“You look at the three teams in Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal, you see the jump [in xG goal difference] from Aston Villa, who are having a brilliant season. That shows the quality by the three teams who are fighting for this title.

“This is an indicator basically when you think of Manchester City over the last few years have been top of that, and the reason they have been top of that is because they go and win the league because they are the best team defensively and going forward.”

Discussing their title chances directly, Carragher added: “For Arsenal to be there right now shows they have got a great chance of winning the title.”

Thierry Henry on need to sign a new striker

That lack of goals does not seem to be a problem now with Arteta’s side seemingly finding the back of the net for fun.

Yet despite their freedom and ability to stick the ball in the net, there remains a school of thought that Arsenal could improve further by having that talismanic frontman to lead the line in the way that, for example, Erling Haaland does for City.

The Gunners did discuss the possibility of signing a new striker in January and could ultimately decide to do so in the summer months, with Ivan Toney likely to figure highly in any discussion.

TEAMtalk provided a major update on the Brentford striker’s future on Monday.

In the meantime, Henry is pleased that Arsenal stood their ground in January and believes the decision to hold off could prove a smart one.

“I’m pleased that discussion about them having to buy a striker in January, with everyone saying they must, but no, they must finish their chances,” club icon Henry told Sky Sports.

“Are they going to go for a big striker in the summer? That is a different discussion. They were creating, they just were not putting the ball in the back of the net.

“But the way we are playing at the minute is outstanding, but if i do not see you with the trophy in your hand at the end, then I cannot celebrate too much. But I am really happy….”

