Carragher names striker who’d ‘elevate’ Arsenal – but Sky colleague claims he’d suit Chelsea more

Arsenal need a new striker to challenge for the Premier League title and could take a chance on Ivan Toney from Brentford, Jamie Carragher has claimed.

Last week, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Toney has asked to leave Brentford in the January transfer window. Despite serving an FA ban during the first half of the season, he has remained of interest to higher-calibre clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal finished as runners up to Manchester City in the Premier League last season and one of the ways some pundits think they can change the hierarchy is by upgrading what they have available at centre-forward.

At the age of 27, Toney has been tipped to make the step up and answer Arsenal’s needs. According to Sky Sports pundit Carragher, he could well give them the boost they need.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Carragher said: “Ivan Toney could elevate Arsenal. He’s a different type of striker and I’m a huge fan of his.

“In terms of quality, there’s no doubt it’s there. But to take Arsenal to the Premier League title?

“I think Arsenal might have to take that chance because if they don’t fix that position – and the goalkeeping one too – I think it’s going to be very difficult for them to overhaul Manchester City.”

Toney tipped for Chelsea over Arsenal

Carragher’s former Liverpool teammate Daniel Sturridge was also in the Sky studio and agreed that Toney is deserving of a chance at a higher level.

However, Sturridge suggested that the former Peterborough star might actually fit in better at Chelsea.

Sturridge said: “I agree. For me, Toney is a top striker and he deserves that chance.

“He’s a player who knows the Premier League and understands the level.

“He brings a different level of aggression to the forward line, his hold-up play is good and he’s a finisher. Those are traits you want in top strikers.

“I think he would suit Chelsea the most, but I also think he could play for Tottenham.”

Chelsea are also in the market for a new striker after investing in Nicolas Jackson for the long term over the summer. Jackson actually scored a hat-trick on Monday night against Tottenham, but the opponents were down to nine men.

Meanwhile, Tottenham themselves might consider adding a new centre-forward who can replace Bayern Munich’s Harry Kane, even though they have been faring well since selling their record scorer.

Where next for Brentford’s main man?

As Toney approaches the final 18 months of his contract with Brentford, who he helped gain promotion to the Premier League and consolidate their status there, he will be wondering what kind of challenge would be suitable for him.

Although Brentford did finish in the top half of the Premier League last season, few would deny he deserves the chance to play for a more established club.

The question Arsenal must pay careful consideration to is whether he is good enough to be part of a Premier League title challenge, having never operated at that lofty level before.

While Carragher claimed Toney could elevate Arsenal, it might be a more certain case of Arsenal elevating Toney. But would he be at the level they need?

As Carragher alluded to, they tried rectifying their goalkeeping department by signing Toney’s former teammate David Raya from Brentford in the summer, but the signs so far have been that it has not been enough of an upgrade – if it even has at all.

That is not to say that Toney would not be up to the required standard either, but there would be various levels of risk – including the fact that he has not played since last season – attached to the transfer.

Reliable strikers are in short supply, though, and often come with a premium price tag. Brentford have even set significant demands for Toney, so it remains to be seen who will think he is worth it.

Toney has always appeared to be a motivated individual, though, and would be eager to take his chance at a higher level, potentially including a first experience of European football, if the opportunity arose.

At 27 years of age, he might be best off doing so sooner rather than later before it is too late to maximise his prime years.

