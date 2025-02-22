Carragher names ‘under the radar’ Liverpool star Arsenal secretly wish they had 

Jamie Carragher named an unsung Liverpool star as someone Mikel Arteta must wish he could select, and the pundit also named a versatile Gunners player Arne Slot is crying out for right now.

The title race looks to have boiled down to Liverpool vs Arsenal, with the former boasting an eight-point advantage heading into the final third of the season.

Arsenal, though, do possess a game in hand and hold the added advantage of a game against Liverpool to come. The Gunners will be hoping Arne Slot’s increasingly nervy-looking side drop further points in their difficult next two matches against Manchester City and Newcastle.

Yet for Arsenal to capitalise on any Liverpool missteps they must continue to rack up wins of their own without the aid of four senior forwards.

Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka all remain sidelined through injury.

And writing in his column for the Daily Telegraph, Carragher pointed to Cody Gakpo as a player Arteta must wish he possessed – even if Arsenal’s attacking options weren’t decimated by injuries.

‘This title race is a battle between Arsenal’s superior defence and Liverpool’s more varied striking options,’ wrote Carragher.

‘The positive news for Liverpool is that across the 32 Premier League seasons, more often than not the title winners have been the team with the best attack rather than defence.’

Carragher continued: ‘Arsenal supporters have been concerned since the start of the year that they do not have the necessary firepower.

‘How Arteta must wish he had someone of the calibre of Cody Gakpo in his squad, the Dutchman’s 16 goals in this campaign going under the radar.’

Mohamed Salah is understandably hoovering up the headlines this season with regards to Liverpool’s attackers.

The Egyptian is enjoying the best season of his career despite being 32 years of age and leads the Premier League in both the goals and assists categories.

However, Gakpo’s contributions to Liverpool’s cause should not be overlooked, with the Dutchman firing 16 goals and providing five assists across all competitions.

Highlighting his importance, five of Gakpo’s eight goals in the league this season have either been equalising or go-ahead goals.

But as Carragher mentioned, it’s Arsenal who arguably possess the superior options at the back when taking into account both the starters and depth pieces available to each manager.

And while Arteta may well wish he could select Gakpo, Carragher claimed Arne Slot will secretly wish he could call upon the ultra-versatile Jurrien Timber who can cover every position in the rearguard.

‘For Liverpool, I have been banging the drum about the need for defensive reinforcement and wish they had a full-back like Jurrien Timber,’ added Carragher.

‘The recent injuries to Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley leave Slot short of cover, but he still has his first-choice back four to select – a contrast to Arsenal’s injury problems up front.’

Liverpool to finally spend heavily in summer

Carragher also stated his expectation is the Reds will spend heavily in the summer on ‘three or four’ readymade additions – even if they win the league and even if Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah sign new contracts.

‘Strange as it sounds, if Liverpool do win the league it would still be surprising if they did not significantly invest this summer,’ continued the Liverpool legend.

‘Even if Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold stay, Slot’s squad needs improving with three or four first team-ready additions.’

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, has been informed Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window.

Additions are being sought in as many as five positions, with a subsequent update from GMS echoing what we’ve been told.