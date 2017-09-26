Carragher outlines which striker Lukaku most reminds him of

Jamie Carragher has explained why he sees more of Ruud van Nistelrooy in Romelu Lukaku than he does Didier Drogba.

The Belgium powerhouse has hit the ground running since signing for United in a £75million switch from Everton, scoring seven goals in seven matches in all competitions.

The bulky striker has been compared to Chelsea legend Drogba due to his physique – but Carragher sees the new Manchester United hero as more of a poacher in the vein of Van Nistelrooy.

“Sometimes the way we speak about Lukaku is different to how we speak about Kane or Aguero,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.

“Sometimes people want a bit more from Lukaku. Because he came through at Chelsea and was a huge presence people thought he was going to replace Drogba but he’s not like Drogba.

“Drogba could be Man of the Match in a game he didn’t score in, he could dominate a whole back four by running channels and overpowering people.

“Lukaku is more like Ruud van Nistelrooy or Andy Cole. For me his goalscoring record is phenomenal and will continue to be at Manchester United.

“The criticisms have to stop. His numbers are so good. He’s like Van Nistelrooy, he’s not Drogba. Just because he has the same physical attributes as him doesn’t mean he has to play like him.”