Carragher: Payet’s petulance reminds me of Fernando Torres

Jamie Carragher has likened Dimitri Payet’s refusal to play for West Ham to Fernando Torres’ departure from Liverpool.

The France international has told manager Slaven Bilic he no longer wishes to play his football at the Olympic Stadium and Marseille chiefs are expected in London this week to hold further talks with the Hammers.

Six years ago, Torres left Liverpool to sign for Chelsea in a £50 million deal, which still remains a record fee between two English clubs.

Carragher has now slammed players’ decision to move mid-season, claiming that the stigma around the situation will last for the remainder of their careers.

“I have always thought it hugely important how you leave a club,” Carragher wrote in the Daily Mail .

“Your reputation as a player lasts longer than your career and the way you handle yourself determines how you are remembered and regarded by supporters.

“I saw Fernando Torres do it at Liverpool, but I’ve never been in that position and honestly don’t understand what players hope to gain.

“Why couldn’t Payet have just given West Ham the remainder of the campaign? There are only 18 games left, so why can’t he just put his head down, think about getting West Ham away from relegation trouble and then look for an amicable move in the summer?

“There are ways and means of conducting yourself and I don’t understand the logic in asking to leave a club in the middle of the season.