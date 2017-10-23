Carragher picks his ideal candidate to replace Koeman at Everton

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has explained why Sean Dyche would be his pick to replace Ronald Koeman as Everton boss.

Dutchman Koeman was sacked by Everton earlier on Monday after just 16 months in charge, and Burnley boss Dyche is among the early favourites for the role.

However, boyhood Evertonian Carragher reckons Dyche ticks all the boxes for the Toffees as he told Sky Sports why he’d make a good appointment.

“He is doing a great job at Burnley,” Carragher said. “Everton are in the bottom three and need to tighten up defensively. Sean Dyche has those qualities.

“It would be a big step up for him but if you are a manager you want to move up eventually, no disrespect to Burnley but it’s a huge step.

“That’s natural for his progression as a manager. I can see totally why he’s top of the list.”

David Moyes and David Unsworth have also been mentioned as candidates, while former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has also thrown his hat into the ring.