Carragher picks out Liverpool star he feels isn’t appreciated enough

Jamie Carragher believes Roberto Firmino doesn’t get the credit he deserves and has explained why the Brazilian has to be the first name on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team sheet.

The Reds No 9 was in brilliant form on Sunday as Liverpool finally ended Manchester City’s unbeaten domestic record with a 4-3 success at Anfield.

Liverpool were keen to prove a point after Philippe Coutinho’s record-breaking £142m move to Barcelona – and Carragher believes the Reds have a bright future if they can retain his countryman, Firmino.

“Firmino is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League,” Carragher told Sky Sports after the match.

“He’s highly rated by Jurgen Klopp but outside Liverpool he’s not mentioned when talked about top strikers.

“He’s got 17 goals this season—he’s the first name on the team-sheet.

“Yes, you’ve got [Mohamed] Salah and [Sadio] Mane, but Firmino’s hold-up play and work off the ball makes him one of the best attacking players in the Premier League. He’s a top player.”

