Carragher questions role of ‘undisciplined’ Pogba after derby

Jamie Carragher and Jermaine Jenas are among the pundits who have questioned Paul Pogba’s role in the current Manchester United set-up.

Pogba failed to assert himself as United were beaten 2-1 by City at Old Trafford on Saturday, and was judged one of the poorer players in our ratings from the clash.

Signed for a world-record fee from Juventus this summer, the France international made his reputation when given the freedom in a midfield three, but has so far been deployed in a central midfield partnership in front of the back four by Jose Mourinho.

Pogba might wish United played a midfield three but they aren’t right now. Has to adapt to his present situation not carry on regardless. — Greg Johnson (@gregianjohnson) September 12, 2016

“The performance of Paul Pogba, especially in the first half, was so undisciplined,” Carragher told Sky Sports on Saturday.

“He was everywhere but central midfield. He should have been alongside Fellaini building himself into the game.”

Jenas, speaking to Match of the Day 2, said that Mourinho should have signed Luka Modric instead.

“He doesn’t know his best eleven yet,” Jenas said of the manager.

“The Pogba situation needs sorting out. They bought him for £89m; if you want a holding type midfield player and you want to spend that type of money on someone who’s going to dictate the game, go and buy Luka Modric. He’ll run you a game from start to finish.

“He was at Juve with people like Pirlo and Vidal getting on the ball, and he had more of a freedom in his game. Yesterday and since he’s started at United, the shackles are on him a little bit in that two in midfield.

“If he’s their star man, release him. Give him the freedom to go and play how he wants. Put two midfielders in there that are going to get the ball and get him the ball to be creative.”