Liverpool’s decision to overlook new Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim over the summer has been explained by Jamie Carragher, while Gary Neville has told the Portuguese of the three instant fixes he must find if he is to make a success of the Red Devils job.

The 39-year-old will take up his role as Manchester United manager from Monday November 11, becoming their sixth permanent boss since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. With Erik ten Hag having left United way down in 14th place in the Premier League – since climbing to 13th – the Red Devils will hope the only way is up under their new Portuguese tactician.

The arrival of Amorim at Old Trafford brings an end to speculation linking him to several high-profile jobs, with the departing Sporting CP coach coming on both Liverpool and West Ham’s radar over the summer.

Liverpool ultimately went for Arne Slot, while the Hammers plumped for Julen Lopetegui, with Carragher now explaining why the Merseysiders decided to overlook the Portuguese.

“My suspicion is that one of the reasons Liverpool favoured Slot over Amorim last summer is because the Dutchman prefers the more traditional four at the back, so the transition was easier for the squad he inherited,” Carragher wrote in the Daily Telegraph and with Amorim tending to prefer a 3-4-3 formation.

“Under Jurgen Klopp, the style of the first team was mirrored down to academy level to ensure those who made the step up were familiar with the playing patterns.”

Neville, meanwhile, has challenged Amorim to alter United’s mentality, claiming they need to play on the front foot and stop performing like “underdogs”.

“You know Manchester United’s a front-foot club, you know it’s the club of attack, attack, attack and it’s nothing like that at this moment. It’s really disappointing and the new manager can’t come in quickly enough,” the former United star told the Gary Neville podcast.

He added: “Job number one has got to be to stop this rot of players coming to Manchester United, who were fancied because other clubs wanted them as well and who have not been able to achieve the levels of potential they demonstrated before they signed.

“So, with the players he inherits – which he’s going to be stuck with for the next eight months – he has to try and get the maximum out of them and that’s going to be a big job.”

Gary Neville names three metrics Amorim must improve at Man Utd

A despondent Neville feels United were left with no choice but to replace Erik ten Hag after looking at just how far they had fallen when compared to Premier League rivals.

“It was sober reading about how high Manchester United play up the pitch,” Neville said.

“When I looked at the average start distance of the teams up the pitch, Manchester City are first, Arsenal second, Liverpool third, Tottenham fourth and Brighton are fifth. Manchester United are down in tenth.

“If you want to push your defence up the pitch, which is what I think every team looks to do nowadays, Amorim has got to start with that because Manchester United quite often have to travel 70, 80 yards to score a goal because they’re so deep and they play like the underdog in games.

“The other metric was possession one in the final third. So possession won high up the pitch: first was Manchester City, second was Tottenham, third was Arsenal and fourth was Liverpool. Manchester United are ninth.

“The final one I asked for was the highest turnovers. City, Tottenham, Liverpool and Arsenal made up the top four while Manchester United were ninth.

“These three things are critical to performance levels.

“Man Utd played like a team that is sat behind the ball. ‘Let’s try and get them on the counter or score from a set piece’.

“That’s got to change. You’ve got to be a team of dominance. And I mean dominance. I mean dominating the ball in the final third, dominating your forwards and staying high up the pitch.”

Amorim interest in Sporting star confirmed / Man Utd to re-sign former star?

If Amorim is to transform United’s fortunes, he need look no further than the lack of goals they have scored this season. Indeed, with just nine notches in 10 Premier League games so far, it is little wonder the Red Devils find themselves in the bottom half of the table as things stand.

One man tipped to solve that issue is Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres, with the Swede thriving under Amorim’s management in the Portuguese capital.

And while the striker has played down his chances of following Amorim to Old Trafford in January, a trusted journalist has confirmed that United will be in the mix for his signature next summer, while also confirming the bargain price they can sign the striker for.

Meanwhile, we understand that Amorim could well look to find a solution to United’s ongoing issues at left-back in the January window, with Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia still to feature for the club this season.

And while the pair are hopeful of returning soon, Amorim wants a long-term fix in place amid claims he is ready to trigger an exit clause to bring Alvaro Carreras back to Old Trafford in a €20m deal.

Elsewhere, it’s also been claimed that Amorim wants a statement signing to kick off a new era amid claims United are ‘in talks’ over a ‘bombshell’ deal to bring in Bayern Munich playmaker Jamal Musiala.

How Amorim could immediately set Man Utd up

How might Man Utd line up under Ruben Amorim?

With a penchant for a 3-4-3 formation, this is how we expect Amorim to immediately set United up upon his arrival at Old Trafford.

Significantly, that will mean no room in his midfield for the likes of Christian Eriksen and Casemiro, while the likes of Noussair Mazraoui, Joshua Zirkzee, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo – six players Ten Hag tended to rely on – may also find their opportunities limited by the new manager.