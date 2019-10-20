Carragher reveals how many goals he expects Liverpool to score at Man Utd

Jamie Carragher does not expect Liverpool to score more than two goals against Manchester United on Sunday, despite Jurgen Klopp’s side being widely classed as favourites.

David De Gea has been passed fit for the starting lineup despite being injured on international duty with Spain, while Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah, as Divock Origi starts.

Speaking on Sky Sports ahead of the match, Carragher explained why Liverpool still have reason to be nervous at Old Trafford.

“The one thing that worries me from a Liverpool fans’ point of view is that there’s been a lot of bravado coming into this game,” he said. “I think Jurgen Klopp was right saying no United player would get into his team, but I think you’ve got to respect the opponent.

“Liverpool’s record here isn’t great – I think they’ll win the game but it’ll be very tough. United will ask lot of questions, so I’m not falling into the trap of saying that they’re overwhelming favourites. I don’t think they’ll score three or four today.”