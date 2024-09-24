Jamie Carragher insists Liverpool are not in a position to challenge for the Premier League title this season, explaining who of Arsenal and Manchester City he expects to be crowned as champions though making a big future prediction of when Arne Slot can taste glory.

The Reds turned to Slot this summer as their successor to Jurgen Klopp, who ran out of steam and decided he needed a rest after close to nine years in the Liverpool dug-out. And the Dutchman has largely impressed since taking charge, leading the club to five wins in their six matches so far, scoring 13 goals and conceding just two.

That has rekindled a belief that Liverpool – who last won the Premier League title back in 2020 – could get their hands on the trophy once again and that the change of manager has been to the club’s benefit rather than their hindrance.

While the early signs remain good for Liverpool, Carragher believes it will be Manchester City once again crowned champions of England, with even the expected season-long lay-off of Rodri not likely to hinder them.

City kept their unbeaten start going when squeaking a last-gasp 2-2 draw with Arsenal on Sunday and speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast, Carragher offered his thoughts: “I think it’ll be a little bit similar to last season where Liverpool are just slightly behind these two teams, and improving and looking to maybe really go for it next season when the manager knows everything about his squad and he looks at exactly who he wants to bring in.”

Explaining why Liverpool will fall just short, he added: “He [Slot] hasn’t really bought anyone. [Federico] Chiesa’s more of a squad player, they bought a goalkeeper from Valencia [Giorgi Mamardashvili] but that’s more for next season, so it’s still last season’s team.

“I think Liverpool are the third-best team.”

Carragher explains why Man City have title edge over Arsenal

Carragher reckons there is not much to choose between Arsenal and Manchester City, as illustrated in Sunday’s 2-2 draw, but claims Pep Guardiola’s side just

“Always when I look at the squads, and I just look at that attack Manchester City have got. [Kevin] De Bruyne didn’t play [on Sunday], I know [Martin] Odegaard doesn’t play as well, but I think they’ve just got a little bit more in those attacking areas.

“If Arsenal had held on, it would have been a set-piece goal. We know they’re amazing at set-pieces, we saw it last week, they win the game at Tottenham, but you can’t win the game on set-pieces every week. I think Manchester City have the edge there.”

While Carragher is confident Liverpool can make the top four this season, his colleague Neville surprised tipped Liverpool not to make the top six before the season began.

“The top four will look like?” asked Neville, appearing on Stick to Football. “We have to go Arsenal and Manchester City because we all collectively agree. I do [agree about Manchester United getting in the top four]. I am not sure [on Liverpool getting top four].”

A surprised Carragher then asked: “Do you think Manchester United will get in, but Liverpool won’t?”

Neville responded “maybe” and Carragher added: “You say this every season without fail. Bookmark this.”

Neville added: “Every season, yeah. I am quite often wrong as well. It gets played back during the season, it’s quite enjoyable – I am going to go Tottenham – the surprise of the season, it can be anything. Surprise: Liverpool don’t finish in the top six.”

Liverpool pick Alexander-Arnold heir / Romano provides Zubimendi update

While there may be not be a title challenge from Liverpool this season, claims that Trent Alexander-Arnold could be lured away at the end of his contract has led the Reds to draw up a list of would-be replacements, per reports.

And the man at the very top of Slot’s wishlist is reported to be Bayer Leverkusen’s attack-minded rigth-back Jeremie Frimpong, who will have a €40m exit clause in his contract coming into play once again next summer.

Per the report, Frimpong is one of just three Bayer Leverkusen players Liverpool are keeping tabs on ahead of the 2025 summer transfer windows.

Meanwhile, one summer target who got away, Martin Zubimendi, seemingly remains on Liverpool’s wishlist amid claims he now regrets his decision to reject a move to Anfield.

Providing an update on the chances of a January move, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Reds do indeed remain keen, though insists the Merseysiders are yet to be made aware of any official change of heart from the player.