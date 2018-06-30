Carragher reveals one incident at Liverpool that made him love Suarez

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carrragher has lifted the lid on an training round “kick” that made him love Luis Suarez.

The Uruguayan had a controversial spell in the Premier League after he was found guilty of racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra, while he was also involved in a biting incident against Chelsea.

Suarez, however, scored plenty of goals in his time on Merseyside and almost fired them to the title in 2014 – only for Liverpool to fall marginally short.

And Carragher has revealed how he loved Suarez’s work rate and passion but he joked that he found out the hard way.

“He kicked me in a training session at Melwood,” Carragher told the Daily Telegraph.

“‘This fella is a bit different,’ I thought. I loved it. Then I kicked him back.

“His skill was obvious – Suarez is the best Liverpool signing I played with – but the most instantly reassuring quality was how he approached every game the same, whether behind closed doors or in front of 45,000 at Anfield.

“Not all players do this. They hold back until matchday.”

And Carragher’s praise for his former team-mate continued as he hailed him as one of the “greatest modern players”.