Jamie Carragher insists that Manchester United will need to sack Jose Mourinho if they want to see an upturn in their fortunes, but they face a tough decision over the timing of the dismissal.

United lost 3-1 to Carragher’s former club Liverpool at the weekend, with the difference between the two sides prompting many to claim Mourinho’s time at Old Trafford is up.

Carragher is convinced that United have to part ways with Mourinho if they are to get back on track, but says the club must decide whether to do so now or at the end of the season.

“The biggest decision for Manchester United is the change of management and whether it is before the end of the season or at the end of the season,” he said on Sky Sports.

“Watching them throughout the season, are they a team that are good enough to win the league? No. Are they a team that should be sixth in the league? No.

“Liverpool just have the edge but there isn’t a massive gulf in the quality of players Liverpool have compared to Manchester United. But is Mourinho getting enough out of the players? No, he’s nowhere near.”

“He is a top manager but things haven’t quite gone well for him at Manchester United. His cycle as a manager has always been two or three years, he absolutely rips things up in the first 18 months and then he probably wears people out.

“The only way it will change for United is a change in the hot seat.”

United will have to weigh up the financial impacts of sacking Mourinho. It is understood that if they fail to finish in the top four, he will be owed less money when relieved of his duties, but the club may stand a better chance of reaching those spots in the table – thus earning more prize money – with a new manager at the helm.