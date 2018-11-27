Carragher reveals which two players Liverpool miss the most

Jamie Carragher is confident that Liverpool can now rely on their defence to win games despite them missing two key attacking players.

Jurgen Klopp’s men have enjoyed their best ever start to a Premier League campaign, winning 10 and drawing three of their opening 13 games.

They are scoring fewer goals than last season but have improved dramatically in defence, matching leaders Manchester City in conceding an impressive five goals.

And former Reds defender Carragher told Sky Sports: “It’s interesting because the narrative all season has been about when Liverpool are going to start playing like last season.

“However, it may get to the stage where we ask: are Liverpool maybe slightly different this season?

“Don’t forget there’s no Philippe Coutinho. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain brought great drive and pace from midfield. The front three were away at the World Cup also.

“You’ve now got Virgil van Dijk and a goalkeeper. Is it a little bit more like the Liverpool teams I played in?

“Last season I said this team plays football that our teams never played. But it’s actually now going back a little bit to maybe Benitez and Houllier’s sort of time.

“They probably do play a little bit more football than we did but they can actually rely on the defence to win them a game.”