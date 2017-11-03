Carragher reveals who he thinks is the Prem’s best summer signing

Mohamed Salah is the best player signed by a Premier League club in the summer, according to Jamie Carragher.

The Egypt international took his season tally to 10 goals in all competitions as he netted in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Maribor.

Carragher claims that Salah is beginning to look like he is worth more than the €42million Liverpool paid for him, and tipped the ex-Chelsea man to go on and bag 25 goals.

“Of all the transfers last summer, none has had more impact than Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah,” Carragher wrote in his daily column on Telegraph.

“Romelu Lukaku has also made an immediate impression at Manchester United – who have made a better start to this season – but Salah has only one goal fewer than the centre-forward. It is some goal rate. Since Luis Suârez was sold to Barcelona in 2015, the most goals any Liverpool player has scored in a season is 14 [by Philippe Coutinho].”

“When I saw Salah score his first for the club at Watford on the opening day, I felt this was a player who would score 15 this season. I underestimated. He is on schedule to get 25.”

The 25-year-old established himself as a goalscoring winger during his time with Roma, a reputation he has carried over to Anfield.

“The Egyptian is more than a traditional winger. He is a wide striker with the ability to get into goalscoring positions every time he plays. There has been plenty of criticism of Liverpool’s recruitment in recent years – much of it deserved. But just as with the signing of Sadio Mané in 2016, they have spent very well in bringing Salah back to England after his disappointing spell at Chelsea.

“Paying over £35 million seemed risky, but as was the case with Mané, Salah already looks to be worth more than he cost.”

