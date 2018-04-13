Carragher reveals why Salah HAS to be named Player of the Year

Liverpool great Jamie Carragher believes Mo Salah has to edge Man City star Kevin De Bruyne to the Player of the Year crown.

Salah has been nothing short of a sensation since making a £36.9million move from Roma last summer, breaking all sorts of goalscoring records as Liverpool have virtually secured a top-four spot and have also reached the Champions League semi-finals.

The Egyptian has scored 39 goals in all competitions and while Carragher had been backing De Bruyne for the top award, Salah’s seven goals in his last four games has seen him completely change his mind.

“All season I thought De Bruyne would win it,” Carragher told the Liverpool Echo.

“About a month ago I said that Salah was on De Bruyne’s coattails but now I honestly think he’s gone past him.

“He scored four against Watford, got the late winner at Palace and then scored home and away against City.

“What Salah is doing is unprecedented. Ronaldo is the only player who has scored that number of goals from playing out wide.

“Even Thierry Henry, possibly the greatest player ever to grace the Premier League, only got 39 goals in his most prolific season ever. That shows the kind of company Salah is in.

“He’s still got five Premier League games left and potentially three more in the Champions League.

“Salah has to win Player of the Year now. You’d be hard pushed to make a case against him.”

