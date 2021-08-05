Jamie Carragher has insisted that Tottenham striker Harry Kane must not ruin his reputation by going about his Manchester City transfer in his current fashion.

Kane’s future looked like it would become one of the stories of the transfer window before Euro 2020. However, it has now become a saga, with the striker pushing a deal. Initially, he failed to return to training on Monday, and again on Tuesday. It then emerged that he had stopped off in Florida after his holiday in the Bahamas.

However, as per The Telegraph, he extended that stay – and his subsequent quarantine back in England – by a day. As such, he will now likely miss Spurs’ Premier League opener against City.

Kane’s reported belief is that he has a gentleman’s agreement with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy which would allow him to leave this summer.

Levy disagrees – especially if the star wants to depart to a Premier League rival. Indeed, he is willing to sanction a transfer abroad.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph, Carragher noted that he has experienced a similar situation with Steven Gerrard before. The Liverpool legend almost left for Chelsea in 2005 for a better chance at winning the Premier League.

“I have no problem with him wanting to go to City,” the pundit said.

“But it’s the way he’s going about trying to get that transfer by not turning up to training… that is worrying.

“My message to Harry would the same as it was to Stevie: don’t ruin your reputation for this – always think about your name and standing in the game.

“For me, that is as important as any trophy Harry could win.”

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has said that he will deal with the situation “internally”.

Meanwhile, new chief executive Maheta Molango has said that the Professional Footballers’ Association is ready to step in if the stand-off continues.

Redknapp warns Kane about Levy

Despite Kane’s belief of a gentleman’s agreement, Harry Redknapp has warned the striker about Levy.

Former Spurs boss Redknapp said that the striker is dealing with a “cold, calculated” businessman.

Kane, though, has yet to taste the success of major silverware and at 28, is entering his prime.

