Carragher sets Salah target after making bold claim over Liverpool star

Jamie Carragher still believes Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s stand-out player after setting the Egyptian forward a more modest goals target for the 2018/19 season.

Salah enjoyed a blockbusting first season at Anfield following a bargain £36.9m switch from Roma, scoring 43 times as Liverpool reached the Champions League final, and seeing his name linked with a £200m switch to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

But with the Egyptian having made a slower-than-expected start to the season, in which he has scored three times, plenty of pundits have been quick to label the star a one-season wonder.

However, Sky Sports pundit Carragher still reckons Salah is Liverpool’s most outstanding star and claims a goals tally of 25 remains in reach this season.

“He’s still the star because of what he did last season,” Carragher told Soccer AM. “He’s the goalscorer, he’s the one who got the goals last season and you’d still expect him to be Liverpool’s top goal scorer this season.

“He hasn’t hit the ground running, or showed the form he did second half of last season, but I think he’s still Liverpool’s stand-put player around the world, when people think of Liverpool, because of the season he had last season.”

Carragher, who has already defended the form of Salah this season on Monday Night Football, was then asked to explain why repeating the 43-goal haul he achieved last season, Carragher continued: “It’s virtually impossible for a wide player to score 44 goals again. I mean, if Salah gets 25 or 30 goals this season he’d have had a great season.

“And I think he will be around that mark. He’s still getting chances. We’ve always questioned him last season about chances that he missed – so even scoring 44 goals he still missed a lot of big chances.

“So he is missing them at the moment, but I’m sure they will start going in the back of the net.”

