Carragher slams PL hypocrisy over Everton points deduction; Toffees threatened with legal action

Everton have been docked 10 points by an independent commission after being found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

The controversial punishment has been met with anger from Everton’s fanbase, and several high-profile pundits have already given their thoughts.

Jamie Carragher was one of the first to speak out on the Toffees’ plight, with the Merseyside club now sitting in 19th place in the table – on just four points.

Everton have immediately appealed the decision, and a verdict will be made on their appeal before the end of this season.

Carragher took to X (formerly Twitter) to vent his frustration and described the deduction as ‘excessive and not right.’

“The 10-point deduction for Everton is excessive & not right, considering they have been working with the PL about this for the last couple of years. Would it have been better to be evasive & try & drag it out like other clubs?

“No doubt relegated clubs will have put big pressure on the PL to deal with Everton, but when you consider six clubs tried to leave the PL & there was no sanction at all it doesn’t feel right.

“Until other clubs are sanctioned Everton will feel they are being used to show there is no need for an independent regulator, and they are right.”

Burnley, Leeds and Leicester threaten Everton with legal action

According to The Daily Mail, Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester have ‘confirmed their intention to sue Everton for a total of £300m’ after the club were found guilty of the breaches.

Leeds, Leicester and Burnley have previously written to Everton’s prospective new owners, 777 Partners, warning they intend to sue for damages in the event of a guilty verdict.

All three clubs were relegated in the past two seasons when Everton narrowly survived. Southampton, another relegated club, have also threatened to take legal action that collectively could run into tens of millions of pounds.

This news will come as yet another huge blow to Everton, who are already struggling with their finances.

However, TEAMtalk sources understand that it is more likely that Burnley, Leeds and Leicester will sue the Premier League, rather than Everton, for failing to act on the breaches until now.

They will argue that had the points deduction been imposed earlier, they could have escaped relegation.

There will, inevitably, be plenty of twists and turns regarding this story in the coming months.

Everton fans are also planning a protest against the Premier League for their match against Manchester United next weekend, so it will be interesting to see how that pans out, too.

