Jamie Carragher says that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must now challenge for the Premier League following his successful summer transfer window.

The Red Devils came into the latest window at a crossroads in their journey under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. They finally beat their semi-final curse at the fifth attempt, but lost in the Europa League final. Meanwhile, an unbeaten away record in the Premier League contributed to a second-placed finish.

As such, this summer will prove a crucial one if United are to get over the line. And the club have delivered, bringing in two star signings in winger Jadon Sancho and centre-back Raphael Varane.

England international Sancho, 21, could offer over 10 years of service while improving all the time. Varane, 28, meanwhile, won three La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns at Real Madrid.

Writing in his column for The Telegraph, Carragher pointed out that Solskjaer must now deliver silverware.

“Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane will bring improvement. Sancho offers a threat they haven’t had down the right and Varane brings pace, experience and medals at the back,” the pundit said.

“It’s a good and expensively assembled squad. There should be real pressure on United to deliver this season. They have been through a period of transition, but that talk has to stop now.”

He added: “United got themselves into a position to challenge for the title last season and then crumbled from January onwards. They have to react far better in those decisive moments next season.

“If they don’t, if they come up short again, what will that say about Solskjaer? We’re about to see if he himself has that X-factor – the buzzword United often use to describe players – to help the team to take the next step they absolutely must.

“They finished second and were unbeaten away from home last season but they’ve got to go one better.”

Carragher then claimed that Solskjaer’s Liverpool and Manchester City counterparts, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, could win the Premier League with United’s current players.

Carragher makes Man Utd, Solskjaer point

“I think Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would be confident of winning the title with this United squad,” he said.

“They have £50million-plus players all over the pitch. United have the most expensive starting XI in the Premier League at just over £500m, a shade more than what Manchester City’s best team cost even with £100m Jack Grealish in the side.

“Do I think United have got a goalkeeper who is good enough right now in David de Gea or Dean Henderson? Probably not.

“You could maybe say they haven’t got a centre-forward who can guarantee the goals and play every three days, but City haven’t and they won the league last year without an elite striker because Sergio Aguero barely featured.”

As for outgoings, United could yet sell the likes of Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira.