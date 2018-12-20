Carrick lays down the law to Man Utd star following Mourinho sacking

Michael Carrick has issued a bold warning to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba over his reaction to Jose Mourinho’s sacking, a report claims.

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday, with United having had their worst points return after 17 matches in the Premier League era, with Sunday’s chastening 3-1 loss at Liverpool leaving them 19 points behind their bitter rivals.

Pogba was quick to react, posting “Caption this!” alongside a picture of himself adopting a knowing look on social media following the Portuguese’s departure on Tuesday, but later deleted the post.

Regardless of the excuse from Pogba’s team that it was a scheduled marketing post, the Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils will fine the World Cup winner.

Meanwhile, a report from the Daily Mirror claims that Pogba was leading the celebrations at Carrington following news of the Special One’s departure.

They state that the “whole mood at the Manchester United training ground changed dramatically” once word got around of Mourinho’s axing.

READ MORE

Gary Neville on why United job should go to Pochettino

What Zinedine Zidane’s agent said about Manchester United

United fans react to departure of Jose Mourinho

A report from The Sun claims that Pogba shouted “He f***** with the wrong baller” during the session at Carrington.

However Carrick – who was placed in charge until Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s announcement as caretaker boss – was not impressed.

It is claimed that the long-serving former United midfielder told Pogba that no player or manager is bigger than the club, and that they would be moved on if they “failed to meet the standards set at Old Trafford”.