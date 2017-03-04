Carrick lifts lid on plans to lure Tevez & Ronaldo to testimonial

Michael Carrick is hopeful of persuading the likes of Carlos Tevez and Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer for his Manchester United testimonial.

The veteran midfielder has been awarded the honour on June 4 after clocking up 11 years as a player at the club – and the likes of Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes and Rio Ferdinand are already confirmed starters for the game which will see a Carrick All Stars XI take on a Man Utd 2008 XI.

But the real hope of Carrick is of persuading both Tevez and Ronaldo back for the game, which Carrick hopes will serve as a reminder of their 2008 Champions League final win over Chelsea.

Carrick told the Manchester Evening News: “I had contact with Carlos before he went to China and he said he would have loved to played but didn’t know where he would be playing so he didn’t know. That’s part of the reason I can’t confirm it’s the whole team because some of the lads are doing different things.

“From 2008, for everyone, there’s loads gone on but whatever has gone on, you can’t take that away, that feeling we had and what we achieved together.

“It would be great to get every single player together. I’ve spoken to Ronaldo but it’s the Champions League final the day before. Who knows. There’s a reason I can’t say 100 per cent who everyone is going to be there. But most of them will be there.”

Tevez currently plays in China for Shanghai Shenhua and getting him back to Old Trafford would prove a coup. It would the first time the Argentine has pulled on a United shirt since his controversial move to Manchester City in 2009.

Ronaldo left the same summer in a world record move to Real Madrid, although his reputation among United fans has remained intact.