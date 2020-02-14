Carrick predicts even bigger things from resurgent Man Utd midfielder

Michael Carrick has hailed the return to form of Manchester United midfielder Fred since the Brazilian became an ever-present in the side.

The 26-year-old, who struggled early on in his United career, has really stepped up since injuries robbed the Red Devils of their first-choice midfield partnership of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

Fred has 31 appearances in all competitions, with 21 of those coming in the Premier League, and has excelled while others in the United side have struggled in what has been an inconsistent campaign from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

And speaking about Fred on manutd.com, Carrick admitted: “Yeah, I think he’s done great.

“It’s not always easy, I think history tells you that. When you look through the pages of this club when new signings have come in, sometimes it takes a little time to adapt, you know that, and it doesn’t mean they’re not good players or they don’t have real good quality in their play.

“I think it’s just what playing for this club brings and playing in the league. The Premier League is so different to other leagues, so, sometimes, it takes time to get used to it, but credit to Fred. He’s stuck at it, he’s learnt and he’s been willing to put the work in and try to improve.

“He’s been fantastic for quite some time now and I’m sure there’s more to come, because he’s that kind of boy.

“He wants to keep improving, he wants to keep learning, keep getting better and there’s plenty more to improve, of course, like any player, so we’ll keep working at it.”

United are next in action on Monday night when they head to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

