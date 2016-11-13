Cascarino: Moyes bought wrong Everton player for Man Utd

Tony Cascarino claims that that Manchester United signed the wrong Everton player when they bought Maroune Fellaini in 2013.

The former Republic of Ireland international believes that David Moyes would have put the money to better use by signing Seamus Coleman instead of the Belgian.

Fellaini moved to Old Trafford for a fee believed to be around £27.5million, and some United fans believe he is yet to reach his full potential.

“When David Moyes got the job at Man United I thought the first player he should have signed was Seamus Coleman,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“There was talk of Leighton Baines and [Moyes] ended up taking [Marouane] Fellaini, but Coleman was the one I really felt they should have gone for.”

Coleman has been constantly linked with United in recent years, but penned a deal in 2014 that sees him contracted at the Toffees until 2019.

Reports as recent as October claimed that Jose Mourinho was interested in the 28-year-old, as well as Monaco’s Brazilian full-back Fabinho.

“Seamus is one of the best right-backs in the Premier League in my opinion,” Cascarino continued.

“Week in, week out Seamus does a fantastic job and I’m sure Everton fans will be proud of how well he plays for them and his country because his last three or four performances for Ireland have been exceptional.”