Cascarino’s bizarre take on Eden Hazard’s cup final penalty

Tony Cascarino has slammed Eden Hazard as “unprofessional” after successfully scoring a panenka penalty during the Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

The Chelsea talisman stepped up for his penalty in the weekend’s shootout knowing he had to score to keep Chelsea in the cup and he coolly dinked the ball over Ederson, to level the shootout.

Raheem Sterling then stepped up to score from the spot to win the cup for City, but Cascarino, who used to play for Chelsea has taken a dim view on the scenario.

talkSPORT host Cascarino, writing in his column for The Times, has bizarrely suggested Hazard’s penalty typifies everything wrong at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri.

“Hazard is by no means captain material but he should be one of the senior players leading by example,” wrote Carscarino.

“Instead he was taking the mickey with his Panenka penalty in the shoot-out against Manchester City. It was bordering on ridiculous.

“There should have been someone in the dressing room after that saying, ‘What the f*** are you doing?’

“Would he do that in a World Cup final? No chance. He was not taking it seriously and it was completely unprofessional.

“It summed up what is wrong at Chelsea. Players such as Hazard and Arrizabalaga are pushing boundaries because they know they can get away with it — and Maurizio Sarri’s uncertain future as head coach adds to their complacency.”